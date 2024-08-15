Chemours' looking to speed up the evolution of EV batteries

“The Chemours Battery Innovation Center is a state-of-the-art lab and investment in the long-term potential of improving the sustainability footprint and performance of hybrid and electric vehicle batteries. We are committed to supporting the electrification of the automotive industry through collaboration and putting our team’s deep technical expertise to work,” says Denise Dignam, President and CEO at Chemours in a press release.

The CBIC leverages Chemours’ application development expertise to drive innovation in partnership with customers to scale production of more sustainable, high-performance lithium-ion batteries (LiBs).

The facility will serve as a technical support lab for partners and customers to collaborate with Chemours’ engineers to iterate, pilot, and adopt novel approaches to fabricating cost-effective LiBs.

Gerardo Familiar, President of Advanced Performance Materials at Chemours, says that EVs are an essential part of the clean energy transition, and that Chemours is dedicated to applying our advanced chemistry and material science knowledge to accelerate the electric future

“For example, our Teflon fluoropolymer binders are vital in developing solvent-free battery electrode manufacturing, which unlocks the path for more cost-effective and energy-efficient vehicles. Through the Chemours Battery Innovation Center, we can enable the adoption and scalability of this novel dry electrode coating technology to advance the capabilities of LiBs and the electric vehicle industry,” Gerardo Familiar says.

The CBIC’s equipment and data analytics capabilities will enable predictive modelling to help EV manufacturers adopt this novel battery manufacturing technology to make better-performing EVs a reality.