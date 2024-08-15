Incap UK boost manufacturing through strategic investments

Production facilities are positioned strategically to maximise operational effectiveness, improve responsiveness, and save logistical expenses. Engineering assistance is essential as it provides specialised solutions while upholding the standards of quality and efficiency.

Prior investments have been crucial in strengthening Incap UK's standing in the manufacturing sector. Investment in technology such as an x-ray counting machine and flying probe test equipment, have greatly increased the factory's production capabilities and streamlined operations by improving both accuracy and efficiency.

Building on these advancements, Incap UK recently upgraded its first SMT line by installing the first fully automated high-precision solder screen printer of this model in the UK. This development is the first step of a EUR 1.5 million investment to improve production efficiency, flexibility, quality, and capacity.

With the arrival of PCB depanelling equipment, the implementation of Aegis FactoryLogix software, and more new SMT equipment scheduled for 2024, Incap UK is poised for significant advances.

"The recent SMT line upgrade has already increased production capacity by 33%, showcasing the impact of this strategic investment. Ongoing investments benefit customers through access to cutting-edge technologies and bespoke solutions, while employees thrive in an environment that fosters growth and innovation," the company writes in the update.

Incap’s factory in UK, based in Newcastle-under-Lyme, has 4,400 square meters of total floor space and has experience in manufacturing since 1974, including over 20 years of experience in the defence, security and aerospace markets.