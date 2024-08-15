The first Polestar manufactured in the USA

The factory in South Carolina produces cars for customers in the US and Europe, complementing existing production in Chengdu, China.

“Manufacturing Polestar 3 in the USA is a crucial step for us. Now we offer customers in America an electric SUV that is built in America. Exporting the South Carolina produced Polestar 3 to Europe will strengthen our business on a broader scope,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s CEO, in a press release.

The Company is also taking additional steps to diversify its wider manufacturing footprint, with production of Polestar 4 set to start in South Korea in the middle of 2025.

Polestar 3 is an electric performance SUV. It features high-tech components – like centralised core computing powered by Nvidia and a long list of advanced safety systems.