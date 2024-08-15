The first Polestar manufactured in the USA
Production of the Polestar 3 has started in South Carolina. This means that the Polestar 3 is the first model from the carmaker to be produced on two continents.
The factory in South Carolina produces cars for customers in the US and Europe, complementing existing production in Chengdu, China.
“Manufacturing Polestar 3 in the USA is a crucial step for us. Now we offer customers in America an electric SUV that is built in America. Exporting the South Carolina produced Polestar 3 to Europe will strengthen our business on a broader scope,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s CEO, in a press release.
The Company is also taking additional steps to diversify its wider manufacturing footprint, with production of Polestar 4 set to start in South Korea in the middle of 2025.
Polestar 3 is an electric performance SUV. It features high-tech components – like centralised core computing powered by Nvidia and a long list of advanced safety systems.