XP Power opens new Silicon Valley facility
Power solutions provider XP Power has recently opened its new Silicon Valley Innovation Center (SVIC) as its new North America Headquarters in San Jose, California.
The company's new 85,000-square-foot facility integrates research and technology development, design engineering, pilot manufacturing, warehousing logistics, and service/support under one roof.
With this new innovation center, XP Power will be able to speed up development cycles and deliver high-quality solutions efficiently.
The facility includes a Reliability Lab with multiple Highly Accelerated Life Test (HALT), Highly Accelerated Stress Screen (HASS) and Environmental Chambers, emphasizing our commitment to reliability. The etch plasma chamber focuses on system validation for semiconductor fabrication equipment, and the 3-meter Anechoic EMC Chamber complements XP's existing EMC compliance test stations to accelerate time-to-market. The company's Test Development Team designs custom test equipment for specialised power conversion applications.
“The Center’s sophisticated, fully digitalized workstations are globally connected, allowing seamless collaboration among our top talent. Our world-class follow-the-sun implementation ensures continuous development and problem-solving around the clock, reducing time-to-market and accelerating our customers' timelines,” says Jay Warner, Executive Vice President of North America, in a press release.