XP Power opens new Silicon Valley facility

The company's new 85,000-square-foot facility integrates research and technology development, design engineering, pilot manufacturing, warehousing logistics, and service/support under one roof.

With this new innovation center, XP Power will be able to speed up development cycles and deliver high-quality solutions efficiently.

The facility includes a Reliability Lab with multiple Highly Accelerated Life Test (HALT), Highly Accelerated Stress Screen (HASS) and Environmental Chambers, emphasizing our commitment to reliability. The etch plasma chamber focuses on system validation for semiconductor fabrication equipment, and the 3-meter Anechoic EMC Chamber complements XP's existing EMC compliance test stations to accelerate time-to-market. The company's Test Development Team designs custom test equipment for specialised power conversion applications.