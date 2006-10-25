Tyan and Avnet in disti agreement

Tyan Computer Corporation, the specialist high-end motherboard and system maker, has signed a pan-European distribution agreement with Avnet Technology Solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, Avnet will distribute Tyan's range of motherboards and barebone systems across Europe.

The distributor will offer the Tyan AMD and Intel systems to OEMs, value-added resellers, and System Integrators, for a wide range of applications. Tyan's products are recognized as highly stable, space-efficient products, particularly attractive to OEMs and System Integrators designing next generation rack mount server solutions. The addition of basic systems, including PSC, Tyan's Personal Super Computer, has further broadened the appeal of Tyan's range.



'Avnet is pleased to announce a relationship with Tyan,' said Sukh Rayat, Vice President for Avnet Applied Computing Solutions in Europe. 'Tyan provides Avnet the opportunity to supply high quality boards with both Intel and AMD CPUs for System Integrators and VARs. With Tyan also being a Validated Solutions Partner for AMD, we believe our customers will benefit from Avnet's increased value proposition with Tyan products which includes Integration Services.'



'Avnet has a reputation for its commercial and logistical abilities and financial strength,' said Jeff Smith, European Sales Director of Tyan. 'They are a perfect fit for Tyan, which supplies a wide range of boards and barebones systems for both Intel and AMD CPUs. Resellers can now benefit from buying complete systems from Avnet.'



The agreement makes Avnet the only AMD Authorized Distributor carrying the complete range of Server Platforms qualified for the Validated Server Program by AMD.