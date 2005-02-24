Lloyd Doyle installation at AT&S

Lloyd Doyle announce the first order for their brand new LD6000 range of Automatic Optical Test equipment, this is with European manufacturer AT & S, Austria.

The new system will be installed at their Fohnsdorf plant alongside their existing AOT equipment.



The redline X4 system has new camera designs, faster electronics and new mechanical hardware which combine to bring significant improvements in throughput and ease of use for the pcb manufacturer. AT & S will be using the system for examination of a wide range of prototype pcb’s, where the swift set-up time of the Lloyd Doyle equipment is an important factor.



“Lloyd Doyle have had a long and productive relationship with AT & S,” commented Lloyd Doyle sales director Peter Coakley. “We are pleased to be able to continue this partnership with the next generation of AOT technology.”