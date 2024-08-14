MilDef wins €11.7 million supply deal

Via the acquisition of certain assets of Advanced Vision Technologies Ltd (AVT), MilDef has now been entrusted to deliver intelligent and rugged displays to key European land vehicle programmes. Deliveries are set to take place between 2024 and 2029 and the order value amounts to approximately SEK 135 million, or EUR 11.7 million.

Back in 2020, MilDef won a framework agreement to deliver hardware, for example, computers, switches, and routers. Through the acquisition of certain assets from AVT, this agreement will now include the next generation of GVA (Generic Vehicle Architecture) military displays, produced at MilDef’s UK assembly facility in South Wales.