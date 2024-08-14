MilDef wins €11.7 million supply deal
MilDef, a Swedish manufacturer of rugged IT for military, government and critical infrastructure sectors, is set to deliver rugged displays to a European military vehicle manufacturer, worth SEK 135 million (EUR 11.7 million)
Via the acquisition of certain assets of Advanced Vision Technologies Ltd (AVT), MilDef has now been entrusted to deliver intelligent and rugged displays to key European land vehicle programmes. Deliveries are set to take place between 2024 and 2029 and the order value amounts to approximately SEK 135 million, or EUR 11.7 million.
Back in 2020, MilDef won a framework agreement to deliver hardware, for example, computers, switches, and routers. Through the acquisition of certain assets from AVT, this agreement will now include the next generation of GVA (Generic Vehicle Architecture) military displays, produced at MilDef’s UK assembly facility in South Wales.
“We are honoured to support this huge project with a large European military vehicle manufacturer, further developing our current collaboration and expanding our contribution to a significant modernization programme. This continues to strengthen our competitive offering to the European and UK based defence industry, says Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President MilDef Group in a press release.