Thousands of jobs at risk at Cisco
A second round of layoffs at Cisco will reportedly occur this year, affecting thousands of employees, as the US company is focusing on higher-growth sectors like AI and cybersecurity.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters that the number of impacted employees may be comparable to, or slightly higher than, the 4,000 employees that Cisco let go in February.
Cisco has not responded to Reuters request for a comment on the information.
According to their annual report, as of July 2023, Cisco employed about 84,900 people. That number does not include the layoffs that occurred in February.