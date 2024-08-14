Enovix opens high-volume manufacturing facility in Malaysia

This facility has already started production of the company's high-energy density batteries and is currently hosting visits from global customers. Enovix plans to invest a total of USD 1.2 billion in Malaysia over the next 15 years, according to a press release from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA)

Located at the Penang Science Park, Fab2 has been built to house up to four high-volume production lines capable of producing tens of millions of high-performance batteries for consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, IoT devices, and laptops.

Enovix is headquartered in the US, but also has operations in India, South Korea and Malaysia. Enovix’s battery technology is utilised across a range of applications, including the IoT, mobile phones, computing devices and vehicles.

“Our Malaysia team of now nearly 300 people between Enovix associates and the staff of our manufacturing partner have done an incredible job bringing up both the facility and the production equipment to meet World-class standards for customers,” Ajay Marathe, COO of Enovix said in a press release from Enovix leading up to the opening.