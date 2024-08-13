Gothenburg's tech cluster strengthens Sweden’s automotive industry

The Gothenburg region is well-known as one of the most active areas in the country when it comes to suppliers of electronics manufacturing, components, printed circuit boards, and other equipment – making it a natural choice for Evertiq to host an Expo in the city on September 19. The region is most commonly associated with the automotive industry and its related sectors, with Volvo as the prominent standard-bearer. However, the automotive industry does not look like it used to – today, electronics make up 40% of a car's total cost, compared to 18% just over 20 years ago. And this share is also expected to grow with the ongoing electrification, according to an analysis by Deloitte.

The automotive industry also encompasses many sectors and affects an increasing number of people. According to data from Business Region Göteborg, the city's automotive and mobility industry employs a total of 51,000 people.

The automotive industry is no longer just a manufacturing sector; mobility today is an advanced service sector. Software and connectivity are now central elements of all mobility solutions. This shift has also led to the rapid growth of Gothenburg's tech cluster. Micromobility is described as a growing sector in the region, with 122 companies and approximately 5,600 employees today.

Several major companies have chosen Gothenburg as their base, including Polestar, Novo Energy, Einride, Zenseact, WirelessCar, and Smart Eye. Global tech giants like Nvidia and Luminar have also established themselves in the city. Additionally, Telia is using Gothenburg as a testbed for 5G. The city's importance to the ongoing development of Sweden's automotive and mobility sectors cannot be overstated.

Currently, two major projects related to the electrification of the automotive industry are underway in the region – namely the construction of two gigafactories.

In Torslanda, the region's first gigafactory is being built with the capacity to supply batteries for half a million cars annually. This project is spearheaded by Novo Energy, a joint venture between Volvo Cars and Northvolt. Once completed, Novo Energy will develop and deliver new batteries specifically designed for Volvo and Polestar vehicles.

About 170 kilometres outside Gothenburg, in Mariestad, the Volvo Group is building its own gigafactory to produce 300,000 tons of batteries annually for heavy vehicles. The development work for both factories is being conducted in Gothenburg.

It's clear that today's automotive industry is heavily reliant on the electronics industry. During the Evertiq Expo in Gothenburg on September 19, numerous companies connected to the automotive sector will be present as exhibitors, visitors, and speakers. On stage, Gothenburg-based WireFlow will discuss the various business opportunities and challenges within EV battery recycling and repurposing. Later during the day, STMicroelectronics will take to the stage to explore the evolution of silicon carbide (SiC) within the e-mobility trend, focusing on its impact on EV market development, powertrain efficiency, and new automotive applications.