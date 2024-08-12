Indian EV charging station startup Kazam eyes Southeast Asia

Indian startup Kazam plans to enter the Southeast Asian market and build fast chargers for electric two and three-wheelers, according to a report in TechCrunch.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company will establish its footprints in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, said Kazam co-founder and CEO Akshay Shekhar.

Kazam is likely to enter Southeast Asian markets through its existing customers. It is also looking to enter markets in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Africa in the future, Shekhar told TechCrunch.

The startup plans to hire product and development experts to boost the development of its fast chargers and expand interoperability in the market.

Some of India’s leading vehicle manufacturers, two of the largest oil and gas companies and about 30 fleet companies use Kazam’s hardware and software solutions, Shekhar said.