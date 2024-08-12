RRP’s $2.8bn chip project gets Indian government approval

The government in India’s western state of Maharashtra has reportedly approved a RS 24,000 crore (USD 2.8 billion) two-phase semiconductor project.

The facility is being built by RRP Electronics.

The company is initially setting up a 40,000 sqft OSAT facility in Maharashtra’s Mahape, which is expected to be operational next month.

More production lines will be added at its new plant at MIDC, Taloja, expected to be operational within two years, RRP said in a statement.