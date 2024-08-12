Havells to get 50 acres to set up manufacturing plant near Delhi

The Indian government’s plan to set up a new electronic manufacturing centre near the capital, Delhi, is underway, with Havells among the first companies expected to get a 50-acre plot in the 200-acre cluster.

Havells India, which makes products like fans, coolers, lights and cables, will spend around Rs 800 crore (roughly 95 million USD) on the project in Noida.

The government of Uttar Pradesh (a state neighboring Delhi) has appointed the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) as the implementing agency for such projects.

“Havells India will soon be allotted 50 acres in Sector 10 for setting up an electronic goods manufacturing unit under this project as it will be the anchor company of this project. Havells has submitted its letter of intent to us and the remaining four companies are also ready to set up units as soon as all formalities are completed,” Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of YEIDA, told the Hindustan Times.

The first phase of the Havells project is likely to start by 2026. The Havells unit still needs the final approval of the central Electronics and Information Technology ministry.