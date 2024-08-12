South Korea’s memory exports to Taiwan have shot up by 225% in the first half of 2024, according to a report from Yonhap News Agency.

The main driver of this surge is South Korean chipmaker SK hynix’s supply of HBM to U.S. firm NVIDIA.

NVIDIA, which makes AI chips, packages its AI accelerators at Taiwan chipmaking giant TSMC.

South Korea’s memory exports to Taiwan grew by 225.7% year-on-year in the first half of the year, reaching USD 4.26 billion, the report says. This is significantly greater than the overall increase in Korean memory exports, which was 88.7%.

Taiwan has now become South Korea’s third-largest market for memory exports, surpassing Vietnam and the United States. South Korea’s annual memory exports to Taiwan may set a new record this year, potentially reaching USD 8 billion.