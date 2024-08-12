Nordson consolidates European operations under one roof

To meet rising European customer demand for its solutions, the company's sites in Deurne and Maastricht in the Netherlands, and Hagenbach, Germany were integrated into a central, updated facility.

The facility features a demonstration lab with the latest equipment from the three product lines, ASYMTEK, MARCH, and SELECT. These machines deliver conformal coating, fluid dispensing, plasma treatment, and selective soldering used during semiconductor packaging, printed circuit board assembly, and other processes in electronics manufacturing.

The company states in a press release that the selection of a site in the Eindhoven area, near the older Deurne location, minimises disruption to customers, partners, and suppliers.