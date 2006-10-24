Software | October 24, 2006
Mentor to acquire Summit
Mentor Graphics Corporation announced that it has completed an acquisition of Summit Design, a ESL (Electronic System Level) design solutions specialist.
The acquisition solidifies Mentor's lead position of the emerging ESL design space by being the first EDA company with a complete solution in all three categories of ESL tool space: Design, Synthesis and Verification. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"The key to enabling the overall ESL design space is to provide today's HDL designers a path to ESL that doesn't require them to abandon their existing flow. Summit Design has taken its great strength in RTL design, and helped customers begin the process of bridging RTL design flows into ESL flows," said Glenn Perry, General Manager, Mentor Graphics. "Mentor already has great strength in ESL synthesis and verification solutions that bridge the RTL & ESL domains through our Catapult and Questa solutions. Mentor will leverage Summit Design's Visual, Vista and System Architect products to complete the flow in the ESL design category. We're excited to have such a powerful, complementary portfolio of solutions we can begin offering existing and potential customers immediately."
Former Summit CEO Guy Moshe will lead the operation within Mentor's Design Creation Business unit, as the Executive Director of Mentor's R&D Center for Advanced Design solutions. Mentor will continue developing, offering and supporting the existing products of Summit Design, including support for non-Mentor flows.
