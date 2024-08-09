Samsung recalls 1 million electric ranges due to fire hazard

Samsung is recalling roughly 1.1 million electric ranges sold in the US linked to about 250 fires that led to multiple injuries and the death of at least seven pets.

These slide-in electric stoves have front-mounted knobs that can be turned on "by accidental contact by humans or pets," posing a hazard if flammable objects are left on top of the stove, Samsung said in a news release.

Samsung has received over 300 reports of such incidents, the company said in another notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). According to the CPSC, the recall has impacted more than 1 million Samsung slide-in electric ranges sold at major stores since 2013.

About 40 injuries, eight of them requiring medical attention, have been linked to the incidents. Seven fires involved the death of a pet, according to the recall.

Samsung will provide free knob locks or covers to owners of certain slide-in electric stoves with front-mounted knobs.