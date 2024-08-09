iMin Technology opens new Malaysian production facility
iMin Technology, a provider of Android-based Point of Sales hardware, has officially opened its new manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia.
Operated through Neostra Technology Sdn. Bhd., this new plant marks iMin’s first production facility in Malaysia and represents a milestone in the company’s expansion strategy.
iMin’s expansion into Johor enhances its manufacturing capabilities and strengthens its supply chain to meet the global demand from its growing clientele.
“Our decision to establish a manufacturing facility here is a strategic move to tap into the vast opportunities that Malaysia presents. We are confident that our presence in Malaysia will not only enhance our production capabilities, but also contribute significantly to the local economy and community. We look forward to a successful journey ahead in this promising market,” says Hu Aimin, CEO of iMin Technology in a press release from MIDA, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.