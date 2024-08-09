ERI saunches new alkaline battery recycling plant in Indiana

The plant is located within ERI’s existing state-of-the-art, full-service, 315,000-square-foot e-waste recycling and ITAD facility in Plainfield, Indiana, where millions of pounds of electronic waste are responsibly recycled each year.

ERI’s alkaline recycling centre is now live and can recycle millions of pounds of alkaline batteries per year utilising ERI’s propriety technology. ERI has plans to expand its footprint by opening additional alkaline battery recycling plants throughout the US in 2025 and beyond.

“We are proud and excited to take this latest significant step in the evolution of ERI and the services we provide our customers and the public at large,” said ERI Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO John Shegerian, in a press release. “Our innovative alkaline battery recycling process produces zero waste products, is circular economy focused and yields clean commodity outputs – creating a truly circular ecosystem. This is a natural progression for us to be able to offer a complementary service to ERI’s existing suite of e-waste, end of life and asset management services.”

Shegerian continues to say that the new plant is able to process every type of alkaline battery.