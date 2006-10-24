SL Power adds three new employees to its European Team

SL Power Electronics Corporation has announces the appointment of three key new members to its European team. All are based at the company's European Headquarters in the United Kingdom.

Melanie O'Conner is joining as Distribution Manager with responsibility for SL Power's European distribution network.



Phil Ducker, SL Power's new OEM Sales Manager, joins the company from Craftec/Powerbox.



Andy Wheele is appointed as SL Power's new Research and Development Engineer.

