Plexus breaks ground on sixth manufacturing facility in Malaysia

The new facility, named “Plexus Bridgeview”, is located in the Bandar Cassia Technology Park and spans a 20-acre plot, encompassing 560,000 square feet of infrastructure. Plexus plans to invest MYR 1 billion over the next three years in the project, demonstrating its commitment to growth in Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Plexus has had a footprint in Malaysia for more than 20 years and employs more than 10,000 team members across five manufacturing sites and one design centre in Penang. This new upscale facility will allow the company to expand its Semiconductor Capital Equipment business, supporting Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, and the ongoing growth of their business. The expansion will also create approximately 1,800 new high-skilled job opportunities in the region.