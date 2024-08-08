Benchmark opens expansion in Romania

The company celebrated the opening of the expansion on July 25, and is now set to support customer-driven demand. Key market sectors serviced include complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment.

"Benchmark Brasov, alongside Benchmark Almelo, serves as the heart and soul of our European operations and we are excited to expand our manufacturing footprint, add capacity to better serve our current customers, and support the high interest by new customers who are looking to regionalize their manufacturing in Europe," said Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark, in a press release.

The CEO continues to say that the new space will offer the company's manufacturing and engineering teams ample room to expand operations in eastern Europe while also bringing more high-paying jobs to Brasov.

The expansion of Brasov is part of a broader Benchmark strategy to increase manufacturing capacity globally by leveraging its current facilities as more customers look to diversify their manufacturing strategy and have products built closer to end-market consumption.

As a result of the expansion the company is looking for a wide range of roles including technicians, machine operators, and electronic and mechanical engineers.