Alantys Technology is now EN9120 certified

In an update, the company writes that its quality management system is now the State of the Art, which confirms its team's hard work in daily operations, warehousing and product quality risk assessment.

Alantys Technology are now able to serve Industrial customers, such as Defense/ Aerospace OEMs and EMS globally, thanks to high-end quality risk assessments, including full ESD & moisture controlled warehouse environments (ANSI S20.20 & JEDEC-STD-033D standards), heavy quality risk mitigation procedures (AS6081 & IDEA-STD-1010 electronic components testing), as well as supplier KPIs surveillance and audits.