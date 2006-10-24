Celestica awards eight suppliers

Celestica Inc. today announced the winners of its eighth annual Partners in Performance awards. This year's award recipients demonstrate attributes that drive the agility of Celestica's global supply chain. Qualities such as responsiveness, flexibility, and impact on asset management.

Celestica congratulates the following 2005 Partners in Performance:



Avago Technologies - for eight consecutive years of outstanding supplier performance and consistently driving exceptional value for Celestica and its customers.



Tyco Electronics and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - for the receipt of five consecutive awards, recognizing their outstanding commitment to the effectiveness and performance of Celestica's global supply chain.



Murata Electronics - which will be receiving a fourth-year supplier award in honour of its dedication to responsiveness and flexibility.



Texas Instruments - for the company's receipt of a third-year supplier award, in recognition of its continued commitment to excellence.



Second-year recipients Avnet United and LG Electronics for providing consistently high-levels of customer service.



First-year award recipients were Uneec; C-MAC MicroTechnology; Panasonic Canada Inc.; and Topsearch Printed Circuits MCO CO Ltd.



"Celestica's responsive global supply chain helps our customers to quickly meet changing market demands," said John Boucher, Chief Supply Chain and Procurement Officer, Celestica. "I sincerely thank this year's Partners in Performance award recipients for their commitment to our continued supply chain performance and dedication to driving value for our customers."



Celestica's 2005 Partners in Performance awards mark the final year of the current supplier award program format. In 2006 and beyond, the company's supplier recognition program will honour suppliers that provide the best Total Cost of Ownership(TM) (TCOO) performance to Celestica and its customers.



"A major component of our TCOO criteria is supplier flexibility in terms of supporting Celestica's mega-site ring strategy," said John Boucher. "This strategy ensures a steady and agile flow of supply, driven by the proximity of suppliers to Celestica's global mega-sites."