Claus A. Petersen retiring from Semikron Danfoss

Dominic Dorfner, Senior Vice President of the Automotive Division in Semikron Danfoss, will take over as President, when Claus A. Petersen retires on August 31, after 40 years in the Danfoss Group, with the last 26 years leading Danfoss Silicon Power and Semikron Danfoss.

Dominic Dorfner joined Semikron Danfoss in 2021 as Head of the Industry Business in Danfoss Silicon Power. For the past 13 months, he has been leading the Automotive Division in Semikron Danfoss.

“The Board of Directors for Semikron Danfoss are very pleased that Dominic Dorfner has accepted the role as President. It is an important continuation of the work that has been done in Semikron Danfoss since the company was established two years ago with the merger of Danfoss Silicon Power and SEMIKRON. We are very excited to be working with him to continue the growth and realizing the huge potential for Semikron Danfoss in energy efficiency, in electrification, and in green energy,” says Mika Kulj, Chairman of the Semikron Danfoss Board, Danfoss Power Electronics and Drives Segment president.

The first day in the new role for Dominic Dorfner will be September 1, 2024.