AI data center chip demand to reach $151bn in 2029

The market has grown from just under USD 10 billion in 2022 to USD 78 billion this year, and Omdia expects it will eventually reach USD 151 billion in 2029. However, there is likely to be a distinct inflection point in 2026, with a shift from technology adoption to a change in demand for AI applications as the driver of growth.

Omdia's Principal Analyst for Advanced Computing, Alexander Harrowell said: "The most significant change is the upward revision of the underlying data center semiconductor market driven by growth in AI. Beyond that, we're noticing hyperscalers' custom chips, especially Google's TPUs, starting to capture market share from GPUs. We expect them to be increasingly important."