Averna acquires Global Equipment Services from Kimball

The acquisition combines both companies' strengths and footprint to create "one of the largest independent system integrators in test automation" with 1,200 employees across 20 offices within 11 countries.

New Averna locations will include Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam; Suzhou in China; Trivandrum in India; Tokyo in Japan and San Jose in the United States and with technical support in the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

"With this acquisition, Averna now has a solid footprint in the Americas, Europe and Asia where the majority of our customers' research & development and manufacturing activities are taking place. Combine that with the in-depth automation, vision and test engineering capabilities of the team and their impressive client database, GES was clearly the right fit," explains François Rainville, President and CEO of Averna, in a press release.

GES customers include both OEMs as well as their Contract Manufacturers. Core technical capabilities include optical metrology and defect detection, image processing/software, and micro-alignment of components/parts for products. GES offers a wide scope of automation and inspection equipment, including functional testing, cosmetic inspection, and assembly applications across all markets.

This acquisition solidifies Averna position in test, measurement, and quality. By adding over 160,000 square feet of new manufacturing space, including class 100K and 10K clean rooms.