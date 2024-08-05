European PCB industry continues to battle a stormy market

Bookings in the first half of 2024 were even worse with minus 24.4% (YoY) and minus 17.3% compared to the second half of 2023, reports Data4PCB.

The Book to Bill ratio is now standing at 0.91 whereas it had been 0.90 in the second half of 2023 and 0.94 in first half of 2024.

Trends for bookings and billings, unfortunately, continue to decline with no hope of a fast change. In comparison to the EMS industry in Europe, the decline during the first half of 2024 is moderate as the European EMS industry faced a decline in revenues of about 12.4% (YoY) and minus 8.8% to the second half of 2023.

As Data4PCB points out, the numbers show that European PCB manufacturers will lose further market shares in the global PCB market.