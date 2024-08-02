Flemish semiconductor firm BelGaN files for bankruptcy

BelGaN's history goes back to 2008, when ON Semiconductor acquired the Oudenaarde site and made semiconductor products for the automotive, industrial and medical sectors. In 2022, BelGaN acquired the fab, and decided to switch production from traditional silicon chips to gallium nitride chips, which can be used in electric chargers, electric cars and data centres.

Clearly, the company ran out of cash to fund the transition, hence this announcement. The firm employed 440 people, and says it is working with unions to support its employees.