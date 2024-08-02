Toyota planning to expand EV manufacturing in India

Toyota has been active in India for 25 years. It began operations in 1999, and currently boasts two state-of-the-art units located at Bidadi. They have an annual installed capacity of 3.42 lakh vehicles/year employing over 6000 people. In the State of Karnataka, Toyota has created close to 86,000 jobs.

With this new MOU, Toyota is exploring the possibility of setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility to boost its ability to serve India and wider markets.