Toyota planning to expand EV manufacturing in India
Japan's automotive giant Toyota has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government of Maharashtra to build a new manufacturing setup at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.
Toyota has been active in India for 25 years. It began operations in 1999, and currently boasts two state-of-the-art units located at Bidadi. They have an annual installed capacity of 3.42 lakh vehicles/year employing over 6000 people. In the State of Karnataka, Toyota has created close to 86,000 jobs.
With this new MOU, Toyota is exploring the possibility of setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility to boost its ability to serve India and wider markets.
Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said: “Toyota Motor Corporation believes that India is well positioned to become a global manufacturing hub for cleaner and greener mobility solutions. Today’s MOU signing marks a pivotal point as we stride into the next phase of growth in the country enabling us to contribute to enriching lives with qualitative mobility solutions locally and globally.”