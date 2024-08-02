Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.deevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.plevertiq.se
© PixabayRusfromspb
Electronics Production |

Toyota planning to expand EV manufacturing in India

Japan's automotive giant Toyota has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government of Maharashtra to build a new manufacturing setup at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Toyota has been active in India for 25 years. It began operations in 1999, and currently boasts two state-of-the-art units located at Bidadi. They have an annual installed capacity of 3.42 lakh vehicles/year employing over 6000 people. In the State of Karnataka, Toyota has created close to 86,000 jobs.

With this new MOU, Toyota is exploring the possibility of setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility to boost its ability to serve India and wider markets.

Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said: “Toyota Motor Corporation believes that India is well positioned to become a global manufacturing hub for cleaner and greener mobility solutions. Today’s MOU signing marks a pivotal point as we stride into the next phase of growth in the country enabling us to contribute to enriching lives with qualitative mobility solutions locally and globally.”

Load more news
July 31 2024 4:33 pm V22.6.0-2
Ad
Ad