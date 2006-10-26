Scalado nominated in mobile award

Swedish Scalado, a developer of digital imaging software for camera phones, has today announced that it has been nominated for the title of "Innovation of the Year" for its imaging codec that provides lightning fast management of digital phone photography while using considerably less memory in mobile devices.

For the sixth year in a row, the Mobile Gala will be held in Stockholm on 26 October. The gala is known as the Swedish "Mobile Oscars" and is sponsored by industry magazine Mobil, property group Vasakronan, business weekly Veckans Affärer and Kista Science City. Scalado has been nominated in the category for Innovation of the Year, along with Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Optimobile and Terranet.



"We are very proud to be nominated for this award." Says Mats Jacobson, CEO of Scalado. "It is a recognition that our image processing technology is the best in the business. Being nominated together with companies like Nokia and Sony Ericsson is also special."



Scalado has been nominated for developing its RAJPEG (Random Access JPEG) technology that enables camera phones to encode and decode images at lightning speed. It lets people take an instant picture, zoom in and out and edit images at super fast speed. This process drastically reduces image processing time from seconds to milliseconds.