Luminar purchases Gooch & Housego's optoelectronics business

Luminar, which is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, specialises in light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor tech for the automotive space. Lidar uses light pulses to create a three-dimensional map of the environment, which provides situational awareness for semi-autonomous and self-driving vehicles.

In 2023, it established its semiconductor division, Luminar Semi, following a series of acquisitions.

Now, according to Reuters, the company is set to acquire the optoelectronics division of UK-based G&H. It believes the purchase can accelerate its move into new industrial sectors such as defence and aerospace. The deal terms were not disclosed.