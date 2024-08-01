© luminar
Luminar purchases Gooch & Housego's optoelectronics business
Lidar sensor specialist Luminar Technologies is set to acquire the optoelectronic components and laser modules business of Gooch & Housego (G&H). It says the move will boost its presence in aerospace and defence.
Luminar, which is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, specialises in light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor tech for the automotive space. Lidar uses light pulses to create a three-dimensional map of the environment, which provides situational awareness for semi-autonomous and self-driving vehicles.
In 2023, it established its semiconductor division, Luminar Semi, following a series of acquisitions.
Now, according to Reuters, the company is set to acquire the optoelectronics division of UK-based G&H. It believes the purchase can accelerate its move into new industrial sectors such as defence and aerospace. The deal terms were not disclosed.