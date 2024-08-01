ASE considers new plant project in Kyushu, Japan.

Taiwan News has reported that ASE signed a provisional agreement with Kitakyushu City Government to acquire approximately 16 hectares of land at Kitakyushu Science and Research Park in Wakamatsu Ward, Kyushu. The region has ambitions to become a kind of 'Silicon City' and is already home to universities, research institutions, and tech companies.

The story says the purchase price of the land is estimated at 3.4 billion yen (USD 22 million), and that ASE will decide on its final location based on the availability of national subsidies and other considerations.

ASE is active across various advanced packaging technologies. They include Fan-Out Chip on Substrate with Bridge (FOCoS-Bridge) packaging technology, which integrates multiple Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM). Its wholly-owned Japanese subsidiary was established in June 2004, with its headquarters and factory located in Takahata, Yamagata Prefecture.