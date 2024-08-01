Micron starts shipping ninth-generation NAND products
US memory specialist Micron has made available ninth-generation (G9) TLC NAND in SSDs – and become the first in the industry to achieve this milestone.
In an official announcement, it said G9 NAND features the industry’s highest transfer speed of 3.6 GB/s, which enables best-in-class performance for artificial intelligence (AI), edge servers and other data-intensive use cases.
G9 NAND also delivers up to 99% higher write bandwidth and 88% better read bandwidth per die than currently available competitive NAND solutions. These per-die benefits translate to performance and energy efficiency gains in SSDs and embedded NAND.
“The shipment of Micron G9 NAND is a testament to Micron’s prowess in process technology and design innovations,” said Scott DeBoer, EVP of Technology and Products at Micron, in a press release. “Micron G9 NAND is up to 73% denser than competitive technologies in the market today, allowing for more compact and efficient storage solutions that benefit both consumers and businesses.”
“For the third generation in a row, Micron has led the industry in introducing innovative, leading-edge NAND technology. Products integrating Micron G9 NAND will provide demonstrable performance benefits over competitive offerings,” added Sumit Sadana, EVP and Chief Busoiness Officer at Micron. “Micron G9 NAND will serve as a foundation for storage innovations, delivering value for customers across all end markets.”