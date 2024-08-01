Micron starts shipping ninth-generation NAND products

In an official announcement, it said G9 NAND features the industry’s highest transfer speed of 3.6 GB/s, which enables best-in-class performance for artificial intelligence (AI), edge servers and other data-intensive use cases.

G9 NAND also delivers up to 99% higher write bandwidth and 88% better read bandwidth per die than currently available competitive NAND solutions. These per-die benefits translate to performance and energy efficiency gains in SSDs and embedded NAND.

“The shipment of Micron G9 NAND is a testament to Micron’s prowess in process technology and design innovations,” said Scott DeBoer, EVP of Technology and Products at Micron, in a press release. “Micron G9 NAND is up to 73% denser than competitive technologies in the market today, allowing for more compact and efficient storage solutions that benefit both consumers and businesses.”