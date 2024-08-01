Dixon Technologies preps new Chennai factory

Dixon is an India-based manufacturer of consumer electronics, lighting and mobile phone products for brands such as Xiaomi, Motorola, Samsung and Jio. It also provides repair and refurbishment services. In an announcement, it said the new Chennai plant should be operational by Q4 of the current fiscal year or Q1 of the next.

The company has achieved most of its success in mobile, but clearly wants to replicate that in PCs. “This Chennai facility is going to be a very significant engine of our growth. What the team has been able to do in the mobile front, we aspire to do the same for IT products,” said Atul B Lall, MD of Dixon Technologies, in an earnings call.

Dixon is in expansionist phase. In April it announced its intention to acquire a maximum 56% stake in Ismartu, which operates in a similar space and designs products under the brand names Itel, Infinix, and Tecno.

