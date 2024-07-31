Nordson consolidates European operations into one site

Nordson is a manufacturer of electronics products via its ASYMTEK, MARCH, and SELECT brands. It supplies semiconductor, electronics and precision assembly companies with fluid dispensing, plasma treatment, and selective soldering solutions.

With this consolidation, the company is bringing together in one place the services provided by its Nordson B.V. division, which covers Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The facility features a demonstration lab housing machines that deliver conformal coating, fluid dispensing, plasma treatment, and selective soldering used during semiconductor packaging, printed circuit board assembly.