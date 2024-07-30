Singapore state fund Temasek to invest $30bn in US tech

Jane Atherton, Temasek’s Head of North America, revealed the firm’s new plans during an interview with Bloomberg on 29 July. She said that Temasek is actively seeking opportunities in AI-related firms, semiconductor companies, and data centres. This new report comes a few months after news that Temasek will invest up to USD 10 billion in India over the next three years, targeting financial services and healthcare sectors.

Temasek has a significant stockpile to manage. As of March, its assets were worth around USD 250 billion. The fund's portfolio spans a broad spectrum of industries including transportation, financial services, telecommunications, media & technology, real estate, life sciences & agri-food.

It has made investments in multiple regions, although it's been noted that the balance has tipped in favour of the Americas over China this year. Reports say Temasek’s investments in North and South America have surpassed those in China for the first time in over a decade, with the Americas at 22% of its portfolio, compared to 19% for China.