Soulbrain to build a $175m plant in Taylor, Texas

Soulbrain is a specialist in semiconductor raw materials, and counts Samsung as one of its most important customers. Samsung has a long history in Texas, and has invested USD 18 billion in its own Austin project, which broke ground in early 2022.

Now Soulbrain is adding to the activity in the region. It worked with the Taylor Economic Development Corp on a plan to build a facility to process electronic grade phosphoric acid, which is used as an etching agent in semiconductor manufacturing. The first phase will be built at the RCR Taylor Rail Logistics Park. Soulbrain has committed to a minimum capital investment of USD 175 million — but officials said there could be a second USD 400 million construction phase.

The first phase of the project is slated to start in January and be completed by January 2029, with the second phase scheduled to start by January 2029 and be completed by January 2033.

“We are excited to expand our business in Taylor," said Jon Park, Soulbrain's VP Technology, in a statement. "The City and EDC have been great partners in helping us through the process of this expansion."

Soulbrain is one of several companies that plan to occupy the 750 acre RCR Logistics Park. Others include HTNS America, ENC and Texas Materials. Other Samsung suppliers active in the region are Hanyang Eng, Wonik Materials North America, iMarket America, MSS International and KoMiCo Technology.