Intel appoints new general manager for its foundry business

Chandrasekaran, who joins Intel from Micron, has the full title of: Chief Global Operations Officer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intel Foundry Manufacturing and Supply Chain organisation. He will be a member of Intel’s executive leadership team and report to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Chandrasekaran will be responsible for Intel Foundry’s worldwide manufacturing operations, including fab sort manufacturing, assembly test manufacturing, strategic planning for Intel Foundry, corporate quality assurance and supply chain. The Intel Foundry business encompasses Intel’s technology development, global manufacturing, foundry customer service and ecosystem operations.

"Naga is a highly accomplished executive whose deep semiconductor manufacturing and technology development expertise will be a tremendous addition to our team," Gelsinger said. "As we continue to build a globally resilient semiconductor supply chain and create the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, Naga’s leadership will help us to accelerate our progress and capitalize on the significant long-term growth opportunities ahead."

Prior to the move, Chandrasekaran led Micron’s global technology development and engineering efforts related to the scaling of current memory technologies, advanced packaging technology and emerging technology solutions. Before that, he served as Micron’s senior vice president of Process R&D and Operations.