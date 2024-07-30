Construction at TSMC's Dresden plant could be weeks away

TSMC first announced its European Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ESMC) operation last August as a future 300mm joint venture fab with Bosch, Infineon, and NXP each holding a 10% stake. It was scheduled to start construction this year in Dresden, Germany – and begin production in 2027.

The planned fab will have a monthly production capacity of 40,000 300mm (12-inch) wafers using TSMC’s 28/22 nanometer planar CMOS and 16/12 nanometer FinFET process technology. The fab is also expected to create about 2,000 jobs.

There has been some uncertainty surrounding the the fab as TSMC waits to receive approval for a subsidy under the European Chips Act. But now, according to a report from Deutsche Welle, construction could start within a few weeks. It's encouraging news for Europe and for Germany, not least because of recent news that Intel is believed to have delayed construction of Fab 29.1 and 29.2 facilities in Magdeburg.