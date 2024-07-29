VisIC, Heraeus and PINK team up on GaN power modules for EVs

Israel-based VisIC Technologies and Germany's Heraeus Electronics and PINK all specialise in GaN tech. With this new partnership, they have agreed to develop an advanced power module utilising D3GaN technology based on a silicon nitride ceramic substrate, an innovative silver (Ag) sintering process and advanced top side interconnect.

Gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power transistors are among the leading contenders to replace the traditional silicon metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) that have dominated the transistor world for decades. While compound semiconductors are harder to make and more expensive, they offer significant benefits in demanding applications such as automotive electrical systems and electric vehicles (EVs).

This new collaboration brings together VisIC's expertise in GaN-based devices, Heraeus Electronics' cutting-edge packaging materials know-how, and PINK's state-of-the-art sintering technology. The partners say the use of a silicon nitride metal ceramic substrate is a key innovation in this power module. Silicon nitride is known for its excellent thermal conductivity, mechanical strength, and reliability under high-temperature conditions. These properties are crucial for the demanding environment of EV applications.