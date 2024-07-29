Foxconn to assemble Apple iPads in India?

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn has been diversifying away from reliance on China-based assembly for geopolitical reasons. India is an attractive alternative, and the firm has already switched some iPhone assembly to the country, as well as to Vietnam.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Foxconn has been in discussions with the Indian government regarding a similar switch for iPad assembly, which could commence by late 2025. The Tamil region appears to be competing hard to win these deals. It is already assisting Tata, Pegatron and fabless startup iVP Semi on locating their operations in Chennai.