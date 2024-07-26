Trident Global and Zoetic to co-develop rare earth mines

Trident already has a strategic cooperation development agreement with Vietnam's Hung Hai Group, which is the owner of three mines in Lai Chau Province. These sites hold reserves of around 7 million metric tons of valuable rare earth elements – approximately 7% of the known rare earth deposits in the world.

Through this collaboration, Zoetic and Trident will develop and operate these mines with the following industrial customers in mind:

: Rare earth elements are critical for semiconductor manufacturing and will help drive advances in artificial intelligence chip design. Renewable Energy : Rare earth magnets are used in wind turbines and other clean energy technologies aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

: Strengthening the supply chain for critical defense applications. Electronics : Providing essential materials for the production of smartphones, computers, televisions, and other advanced electronic devices.

: Supplying critical components for batteries and motors, contributing to the growth of the electric vehicle market. Medical Imaging and Biotech: Supporting advancements in medical imaging and other healthcare technologies such as MRI and PET scanners.