DigiKey seals distribution deal with Kingston

DigiKey has a vast reach and capacity, handling more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 manufacturers to customers all over the world. But it is constantly adding to its portfolio.

Now, it is offering Kingston's embedded products, USB drives, enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), industrial SSDs, and memory modules for use in IoT, networking and communications, embedded, infotainment, bio-medical, industrial, and more. DigiKey will also offer new product introductions as they come to market.

