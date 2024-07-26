DigiKey seals distribution deal with Kingston
US-based electronics distributor DigiKey has signed an agreement with Kingston Technology to distribute its memory and storage solutions, including eMMC, eMCP, ePoP, UFS and DRAM components.
DigiKey has a vast reach and capacity, handling more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 manufacturers to customers all over the world. But it is constantly adding to its portfolio.
Now, it is offering Kingston's embedded products, USB drives, enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), industrial SSDs, and memory modules for use in IoT, networking and communications, embedded, infotainment, bio-medical, industrial, and more. DigiKey will also offer new product introductions as they come to market.
“Kingston is a fantastic addition to DigiKey’s line card, and this partnership will allow customers around the globe access to their world-class memory products,” said Jason Gums, Manager of Product Management at DigiKey in an official statement. “We’re thrilled to offer Kingston’s high-performing solutions to designers, tinkerers, and engineers everywhere, all backed by DigiKey’s seamless logistics and excellent customer service.”