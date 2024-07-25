Integrals Power making breakthrough battery tech in the UK

Integrals Power, which describes itself as a next-generation battery nano-material company, is now producing high-performance Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) cathode active materials. Its new facility has an annual capacity of 20 tonnes, the equivalent to 250 electric cars, which will primarily be used for evaluation by cell suppliers, battery and vehicle manufacturers worldwide.

The firm says its materials have been assessed as ultra-high purity in a third-party analysis that used X-ray diffusion technology to study attributes such as chemical composition and lattice structure of the molecules. And now it is ready to scale up production via a modular production facility. The process takes place over seven stages. It takes 48 hours to go from raw materials to packaged samples ready for customers.