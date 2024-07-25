Integrals Power making breakthrough battery tech in the UK
UK firm Integrals Power has started production of LFP and LMFP cathode active materials at its new pilot plant. It says this is a milestone for the UK battery sector and a key step towards net zero.
Integrals Power, which describes itself as a next-generation battery nano-material company, is now producing high-performance Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) cathode active materials. Its new facility has an annual capacity of 20 tonnes, the equivalent to 250 electric cars, which will primarily be used for evaluation by cell suppliers, battery and vehicle manufacturers worldwide.
The firm says its materials have been assessed as ultra-high purity in a third-party analysis that used X-ray diffusion technology to study attributes such as chemical composition and lattice structure of the molecules. And now it is ready to scale up production via a modular production facility. The process takes place over seven stages. It takes 48 hours to go from raw materials to packaged samples ready for customers.
Behnam Hormozi, CEO of Integrals, said in an official statement: “The start of production in our new pilot plant is a key milestone because it enables us to produce our high-performance LFP and LMFP cathode active materials at volume. We believe this is one of the first facilities of its kind in the UK and is exactly the kind of state-of-the-art resource the UK battery industry needs in order to support the sustainable future growth of electromobility.