NCAB lines up purchase of DVS Global's PCB business

NCAB, which is listed on the Stockholm Nasdaq, develops and sells a wide range of printed circuits from multilayer, to flexible, rigid, and rigid-flexible, up to boards for radio frequency (RF) applications, high-density interconnections (HDI) IMS (Insulated Metal Base).

It is present in 15 countries and already has a strong foothold in Italy. At the end of 2022 NCAB Group Italy acquired local firm Bare Board Consultants, and now runs offices out of Mornago and Piacenza. With the addition of Bessano Del Grappa-based DVS, it will bring in a company that earned around USD 21 million from PCB sales in 2023.

Peter Kruk, CEO of NCAB Group, said in a press release: “DVS is an important addition to NCAB Italy. The business concept is similar to NCAB’s and the company has a good reputation and a strong market position, being located close to the areas that have a high density of electronics industries in Lombardy and Veneto. Adding DVS to our existing operations in Italy, including the acquisition of Prevent in 2021 and BBC in 2022, is making NCAB a major player in the PCB market in Italy. ”

The deal is expected to close in September. The previous owners will retain the non-PCB operation, Teknokit.