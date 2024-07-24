EFC to build $210m manufacturing facility in McGregor, Texas

Massachusetts-based EFC supplies high-purity electronic and speciality gases, alongside other critical materials to customers in semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, lighting, window fabrication and electric utilities. It says its new McGregor site will feature chemical synthesis operations for electronic gases and deposition precursors, speciality gas transfill facilities, a central laboratory, a logistics hub, and an administration building.

Meanwhile the City of McGregor has pledged to support the project with infrastructure improvements, including extending water and wastewater lines and assisting in the construction of an industrial rail spur to enhance operational efficiency.