EFC to build $210m manufacturing facility in McGregor, Texas
EFC Gases & Advanced Materials has won approval to construct a new plant at McGregor Industrial Park, which will help to 'on-shore essential materials for semiconductor fabs.'
Massachusetts-based EFC supplies high-purity electronic and speciality gases, alongside other critical materials to customers in semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, lighting, window fabrication and electric utilities. It says its new McGregor site will feature chemical synthesis operations for electronic gases and deposition precursors, speciality gas transfill facilities, a central laboratory, a logistics hub, and an administration building.
Meanwhile the City of McGregor has pledged to support the project with infrastructure improvements, including extending water and wastewater lines and assisting in the construction of an industrial rail spur to enhance operational efficiency.
"As an integral part of the semiconductor supply chain, we at EFC Gases & Advanced Materials are excited to collaborate with the City of McGregor and deeply value their support during the early stages of this project," said Pavel A Perlov, President and CEO of EFC, in an official statement. "The new facility will play a crucial role in on-shoring essential materials for semiconductor fabs, aligning seamlessly with Texas's thriving semiconductor industry."