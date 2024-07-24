Merck joins Semiconductor-X supply chain research project

The research project, which includes over 20 partners from across Germany, was set up to make semiconductor supply chains more resilient and sustainable. Its activities will include developing digital twins of supply and value chains and building a decentralised, sovereign, and secure data exchange.

Members are also working on more sustainable solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, which could reduce the CO2 footprint, and the consumption of energy and water at all stages.

Semiconductor-X has a budget of around EUR 30 million and is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK). The project duration is set until September 2026.

Merck offers a wide range of materials and solutions relating to wafer processing. It says it intends to use its membership of Semiconductor-X to contribute to the development of digital structures and solutions for value chains.