Latham Industries expands Phoenix facility

Latham specialises in providing top-tier surface mount (SMT/SMD), plated-through-hole (PTH), and mixed-technology printed circuit board (PCB) assembly services for a range of electronics manufacturing customers. The company says the newly-opened larger space (which doubles its footprint from 4,800 square foot) will help it to incorporate cutting-edge technologies and equipment, and thereby enhance its capabilities in printed circuit board assembly and other related services.

“We are excited to unveil our new state-of-the-art facility, which marks an exciting chapter in our company’s journey,” said Tracey Latham, CEO of Latham Industries in an official announcement. “The expansion not only reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients but also positions us for future growth and success.”