onsemi signs multi-year deal with Volkswagen

onsemi says the new deal will provide a modular and scalable platform that will improve the efficiency and performance of Volkwagen's EV range. The platform is based on onsemi's EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs, which can handle more power in a smaller package and significantly reduce energy losses. The inclusion of three integrated half-bridge modules mounted on a cooling channel will ensure heat is effectively managed from the semiconductor to the coolant encasement.

For Volkswagen, this will lead to better performance, improved heat control, and increased efficiency, allowing EVs to drive further on a single charge.

In a press release, Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of onsemi, said: “By offering a complete power system solution that encompasses the entire power sub-assembly, we provide Volkswagen Group with a single, simplified modular and scalable platform that maximises efficiency and performance for their vehicle lineup. This new approach allows for the customisation of power needs and the addition of features for different vehicles without compromising on performance, all while reducing cost.”

The release added that Volkswagen Group will also benefit from onsemi’s planned investment in silicon carbide manufacturing in the Czech Republic. The proximity of onsemi's Czech facility will fortify Volkswagen Group’s supply chain while improving logistics and allowing for faster integration into the manufacturing process.